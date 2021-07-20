Britney Spears’ lawyer says he is moving aggressively to end her conservatorship

American singer Britney Spears’ new lawyer is confident about taking her case forward more aggressively so she can get rid of her conservatorship once and for all.



Her recently-hired new attorney Matthew Rosengart said outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles that he and his firm are taking aggressive measures to remove the singer’s dad Jamie Spears as her conservator.

“My firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first,” he said.

Rosengart made the vow following a hearing in Spears’ conservatorship case that was adjourned till next week.

He was granted the ability to represent Spears last week.