 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Man appears in UK court for ‘plotting’ to kill Pak blogger in Holland

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

Image shows the logo of UKs Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
Image shows the logo of UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

LONDON: British Pakistani Muhammad Gohir Khan appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday accused of plotting to kill a Pakistani based in Netherlands.

The court heard that Gohir Khan, 31, was charged on 28 June with conspiring with “unknown persons” to murder Ahmad Waqas Goraya in the Netherlands between 16 February and 24 June this year.

Khan, from Forest Gate in East London, appeared in the court from Wandsworth prison custody for a preliminary hearing by video link. The defendant spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) told Justice Sweeney that Khan had been charged with one offence of conspiracy to murder with the alleged target being a “political commentator from Pakistan” who lives in the Netherlands.

During the hearing, Justice Sweeney said the case would be heard at Kingston Crown Court. The Scotland Yard had said that the case is murder related and not terrorism related but was registered at the court under the terrorism listing.

A plea hearing has been set for October 29 with a trial starting either on January 4 or January 11.

According to the record available on Companies House, he has been linked with different companies. Travel Tourism & Cargo Ltd; Abbas Travel & Tourism Ltd; and Cargo Services Worldwide Ltd are dissolved while Cargo Services Worldwide Ltd remains active.

According to court records, on 19 Aug 2020, a bankruptcy petition was filled at the court and on 2nd Feb, 2021, a bankruptcy order was issued by UK’s High Court of Justice declaring him bankrupt.

On Monday, neighbours described Gohir Khan as a “good man” who never caused any trouble to anyone in the area. One Bangladeshi neighbour said that he knew Gohir Khan’s father for over seven years and found the family to be good neighbours who quietly went about their lives. One neighbour from Eastern Europe said that the Khan family are “quiet, good people”.

It’s not clear where Gohir Khan was born but one of his friends said he had known him for “ages” and described him as someone who helped others and avoided troubles. “I am shocked.”

Gohir Khan on Monday was represented by a lawyer from Doughty Street chambers. 

The CPS confirmed that Gohir Khan had been charged on 28 June with conspiracy to murder, contrary to section 1(1) of the Criminal Law Act 1977. Reporting restrictions remain on some parts of the court proceedings.

Originally published in The News

More From World:

Human Rights Watch condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban as violation of freedoms

Human Rights Watch condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban as violation of freedoms
Video: Rockets land near Kabul presidential palace during Eid prayers

Video: Rockets land near Kabul presidential palace during Eid prayers
At least 28 dead, dozens injured as blast rips through Iraq's market

At least 28 dead, dozens injured as blast rips through Iraq's market
Turkey's Erdogan says Taliban should end ‘occupation’ in Afghanistan

Turkey's Erdogan says Taliban should end ‘occupation’ in Afghanistan
Hajj sermon: Prophet (PBUH) asked people not to visit areas affected by plague, says Saudi Imam

Hajj sermon: Prophet (PBUH) asked people not to visit areas affected by plague, says Saudi Imam
Foreign missions in Kabul issue joint call for Taliban ceasefire

Foreign missions in Kabul issue joint call for Taliban ceasefire
Canada announces university scholarships in memory of Pakistani family

Canada announces university scholarships in memory of Pakistani family
Two-day talks between Afghan rivals end without any progress

Two-day talks between Afghan rivals end without any progress
England lifts COVID-19 curbs as experts warn of danger in surging virus cases

England lifts COVID-19 curbs as experts warn of danger in surging virus cases
Private Israeli malware used to spy on journalists, activists: report

Private Israeli malware used to spy on journalists, activists: report
Malaysian police seize, crush 1,069 cryptocurrency mining machines

Malaysian police seize, crush 1,069 cryptocurrency mining machines
WATCH: Bear attacks female trainer during circus performance in Russia

WATCH: Bear attacks female trainer during circus performance in Russia

Latest

view all