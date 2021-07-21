 
Wednesday Jul 21 2021
Web Desk

Pakistan Rangers, India's Boder Security Force exchange sweets on Eid ul Adha

Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 21, 2021

A soldier standing guard at the Line of Control between Pakistan and India. Photo: File
In a first since 2019, Pakistan Rangers and India's Border Security Force (BSF) exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid ul Adha on Wednesday. 

According to a report by The Hindu, the tradition was followed previously too but it was halted by Pakistan after the Narendra Modi-led government abolished Article 370 of the Constitution which granted special status to the Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The sweets were exchanged between the two forces in celebration of Eid at the JCP (joint check post) Attari in Punjab's Amritsar district near the Wagah border, the report said, citing a BSF spokesperson.

Akin to that, Pakistani and Indian troops stationed at the Rajasthan front also exchanged sweets.

Per the article, the two sides also exchange sweets on other occasions, like Diwali, Independence Day (August 14 and 15), The Republic Day, and BSF Raising Day on December 1.

