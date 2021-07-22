Coronavirus cases pile up in Pakistan as nation celebrates second day of Eid





Pakistan reports 40 deaths from COVID-19.

Active number of cases climbs to 52,752.

Pakistan reports positivity ratio of 6.30%.

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus cases are continuing to pile up in Pakistan, with the country recording 52,752 active virus cases on the second day of Eid ul Adha.



Another 40 deaths were reported from coronavirus in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, while 2,158 new positive cases were recorded in the country, as per the National Command and Operation Centre's statistics from Thursday morning.



According to the NCOC, 34,216 tests were conducted yesterday and the positivity ratio remained over six percent. The current positivity rate stands at 6.30%.



The death toll due to disease in the country has now reached 22,928 and 922,929 patients stand recovered from the infection.



Meanwhile, more than four hundred fifty thousand people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in a single day.

Vaccination centres across the country were closed for only one day (July 21) on account of Eid. All vaccination centres are to reopen today.

In a tweet, the NCOC had asked citizens to get vaccinated and ensure that COVID-19 SOPs are being followed.

Pakistan marks second Eid ul Adha under shadow of coronavirus



Coronavirus has cast a pall on Eid ul Adha celebrations for a second consecutive year, as Muslims across Pakistan celebrate the religious festival.

Eid celebrations in the country, which will last till Friday, come at a time when a steady rise in COVID-19 cases has been witnessed and the threat of the Delta variant looms large.

Owing to the potential of Eid becoming a super spreader event — and a probable cause for the fourth wave — the government has urged the nation to scale back on gatherings.

Not ones to be easily dissuaded from celebrating the occasion with traditional zeal and fervour, Pakistanis were seen filling up the mosques with government-mandated SOPs.

People should maintain social distancing during Eid prayers, avoid hugging, and extend only greetings. The government has made special security arrangements to ensure peaceful observance of the three-day festivity across the country.