Thursday Jul 22 2021
Meghan's ex-pal dishes she had 'sights set on London men' long before meeting Harry

Thursday Jul 22, 2021

Meghan's friend said she wanted to settle down with a British man, way before meeting Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's former friend Lizzie Cundy dished some dirt on the Duchess' ambitions to find a man from UK. 

Cundy, who is set to lift the lid on their friendship in a brand-new television programme, said the former royal wanted to settle down with a British man, way before meeting Prince Harry.

“We have a clip of her saying: "I want to be a London girl, I love London men and I love everything to do with London,” she told Mail Online.

“I was asked to look after Meghan when she came over here. She wanted to meet someone,” Cundy added.

While they were once close, the TV personality claimed that Markle ‘cut her off’ and ‘ghosted’ her once Prince Harry proposed.

“She ghosted me once the engagement hit. She's ghosted quite a lot of people, obviously, including her family, so I'm not the worst person she's ghosted,” she told.

Cundy first met Markle after being asked to accompany her to a charity dinner in 2013.

