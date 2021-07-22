 
Thursday Jul 22 2021
WATCH: Rat spooks Andalusia parliament in Spain

  • A rat sneaks into Andalusia's parliament during a session in Spain
  • Regional speaker Marta Bosquet is speaking when she spots the rat inside the house
  • She covers her mouth in shock before shrieking on the microphone

MADRID: In a surprising incident, lawmakers jumped to their feet as a rat sneaked into Andalusia's parliament during a session in Spain.

A video that is making the rounds on social media shows Regional speaker Marta Bosquet is speaking when she spots the rat inside the room. She covers her mouth in shock before shrieking on the microphone.

In the video shared by Reuters, many politicians can be seen shrieking and jumping out of their seats. One politician is running away as others clear the area where the rat has been spotted.

The Andalusian Parliament was forced to temporarily suspend their session after the rat sneaked into the room, news website T13 reported.

The rat sneaked into the parliament moments before the lawmakers were set to vote on whether to appoint politician Susana Diaz as senator for the southern Spanish region.

