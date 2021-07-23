 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Kevin Hart pulls off ultimate prank on Nick Cannon, check it out

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 23, 2021

Kevin Hart pulls off ultimate prank on Nick Cannon, check it out

Kevin Hart has made it apparent that he will go through great lengths when it comes to pranking his friend Nick Cannon.

Taking to Instagram, the Fatherhood actor shared a snap of a billboard he got which broadcasted the fellow comedian’s phone number.

The sign reads, "For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon."

The Jumanji star revealed that the prank comes after Nick gifted him a llama for his birthday and for payback, resorted to use one of his multiple billboards, which he has in Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York, to carry out the hilarious prank.

"Since my brother @nickcannon decided to buy me a lama for my B Day I decided to do something nice for him as well….Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles….I also did some in ATL & NY," he captioned the post.

"If u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon ….I'm sure his phone has been ringing nonstop."

Take a look:

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle to regret trashing royal family in Oprah interview

Meghan Markle to regret trashing royal family in Oprah interview
Prince Harry preparing to unleash storm on royal family with memoir

Prince Harry preparing to unleash storm on royal family with memoir
Halsey calls out magazine for 'misgendering' them: '#NoMorePress'

Halsey calls out magazine for 'misgendering' them: '#NoMorePress'
Khloe Kardashian gets candid about having discussions on race with daughter True

Khloe Kardashian gets candid about having discussions on race with daughter True

Thomas Markle threatens to take Meghan to court: 'Want rights to see my grandchildren'

Thomas Markle threatens to take Meghan to court: 'Want rights to see my grandchildren'
Courtney Stodden refutes claims Chrissy Teigen apologised after bullying scandal

Courtney Stodden refutes claims Chrissy Teigen apologised after bullying scandal

Kim and Kanye West on same page as he gears up to release music about their split

Kim and Kanye West on same page as he gears up to release music about their split

Health workers and actors on the red carpet at London premiere

Health workers and actors on the red carpet at London premiere
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade gushes over Evan McClintock

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade gushes over Evan McClintock
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't care about UK says royal biographer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't care about UK says royal biographer

'Dirilis:Ertugrul; Artuk Bey actor looks unrecognizable in latest photo

'Dirilis:Ertugrul; Artuk Bey actor looks unrecognizable in latest photo

Jennifer Aniston wishes Selena Gomez on her 29th birthday

Jennifer Aniston wishes Selena Gomez on her 29th birthday

Latest

view all