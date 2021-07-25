 
Sunday Jul 25 2021
Prince Harry didn't see Prince William and Kate Middleton's children during UK trip?

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

Royal author Marlene Koenig has said that Prince William and Prince Harry may not have managed to patch things up as hoped by the world.

She was commenting on the recent reunion of the two brothers on the unveiling of Prince Diana's statue in Kensington Palace.

Talking to Daily Star, she said"What I was hoping was after the statue unveiling, they would go back to Kensington Palace for a meal, sit down and talk.

She added, "[Harry] could get to see his niece and nephews, and that didn't happen as far as we know."

Harry's relations with his brother and other members of the royal family have deteriorated after his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex levelled some serious allegations against the royal family.

The tell-all interview plunged the British monarchy into worst crisis in decades.

