Monday Jul 26 2021
Queen scolds Prince William publicly: Old video resurfaces

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Queen scolds Prince William publicly: Old video resurfaces

Queen Elizabeth apparently scolded Prince William and ordered him to get up in re-emerged footage during the RAF fly-past over Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour 2016.

In the clip, all the senior royal members can be seen standing on the balcony as William speaks to son Prince George, but the Queen orders him to stand immediately as she feels it disrespectful.

The ceremony was witnessed by tens of thousands people, millions on TV shows when Prince William was ordered to "get up" by his grandmother.

In the throwback footage, all the royals, including Prince William and Prince Harry, are all smiles and enjoying the moments together within the family.

