Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate jumps to 7.51% as virus spread spirals out of control

Coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan exceeds 7.5%.

Daily case count doubles in two days after NCOC reports 3,752 new COVID-19 cases.

The number of active cases is 57,799.

ISLAMABAD: The fourth wave of the coronavirus epidemic is gaining momentum in Pakistan. The country recorded a positivity rate of more than 7.5% Monday morning.

According to National Command and Operation Centre's latest statistics, 49,947 corona tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 3,752 came back positive.

According to the official portal, the COVID-19 positivity rate is currently 7.51%.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in the country has risen to 23,048 after 32 more people died in the last 24 hours and the total number of cases has reached 108,446.



In addition to this, 1,641 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 927,599 while the number of active cases is 57,799.