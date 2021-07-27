 
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
Sohail Imran

19-year-old Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to summit K2

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021


Picture courtesy Sohail Imran.
  • Shehroze Kashif becomes the youngest Pakistani to summit K2.
  • He climbed K2 at around 8 am this morning. 
  • The mountaineer reached the base camp on 14th of July to scale the 8,611 metres peak.

ISLAMABAD: After scaling Mount Everest, Shehroze Kashif, 19, in another major achievement, has become the youngest Pakistani to reach the summit of K2, the world’s second highest peak.

Talking to Geo News, his father Kashif Suliman confirmed that Shehroze Kashif has successfully scaled K2 at 8:10 am today morning and made a history. He maintained Shehroze has started his journey towards K2 two weeks earlier.

The mountaineer reached at the base camp on 14th of July to summit the 8,611 metres peak, his father added.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Alpine Adventure Guides also confirmed that a Pakistani team has successfully waved the national flag on the top of K2. Multiple teams summit K2 including Kashif, it read.

Earlier on May 11, Sheroze Kashif had made history as he became the youngest mountaineer to climb the world's highest peak — Mount Everest.

Kashif was the fifth Pakistani to summit the peak and had also won the title of the world's youngest climber.

According to sources, Kashif, who was 19 years old, had also climbed Broad Peak before, (8,051 metre), the world’s 12th highest mountain. He had climbed Mount Everest at 5:05 am that morning. At 8,849 metres, Mount Everest is the highest peak in the world.

