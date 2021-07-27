 
Coronavirus positivity rate hits one-week high in Sindh

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

  • Sindh records coronavirus positivity rate of 12.74%.
  • 1,932 people tested positive in Karachi within the last 24 hours.
  • Coronavirus positivity rate increases for Hyderabad and other districts in Sindh.

The fourth wave of coronavirus has hit Sindh with full force as the rate of positive cases continue to increase throughout the province.

The spokesperson for the Sindh health department reported that within the last 24 hours, 7,783 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Karachi, out of which 1,932 people tested positive. The positivity rate in Karachi has touched 26.32%.

Additionally, the rate of positive COVID-19 cases has increased for Hyderabad and other districts in Sindh as well.

Read more: Pakistan's COVID-19 fatality rate surpasses global level in July

The positivity rate in the last 24 hours was recorded at 6.34% for Hyderabad and it has increased from 1.87% to 3.40% for other districts in Sindh.

The spokesperson further added that the overall rate of coronavirus cases within Sindh is at the highest in a week at 12.74%. 

Overall, a total of 18,112 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 2,308 people tested positive, while seven people lost their lives to the virus.

