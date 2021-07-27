 
health
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
Pakistan's COVID-19 fatality rate surpasses global level in July

Pakistans COVID-19 fatality rate surpasses global level in July

  • Death toll from COVID-19 in Pakistan this month was higher than the rest of the world, according to the health ministry.
  • Worldwide coronavirus death rate during July was 2.15%, while Pakistan recorded 2.37%.
  • During the last 24 hours, 49,412 tests for COVID-19 were performed across the country, of which 3,262 came back positive, NCOC data shows.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus death rate in July surpassed the global death rate figures, Geo News reported Tuesday quoting officials from the health ministry.

The death rate in July was between 2.30% and 2.37% in Pakistan, according to data shared by the World Health Organisation. The worldwide death rate in July was between 2.15% to 2.17%.

Health experts says non-compliance with standard operating procedures and no vaccination can increase death rates.

In the last 24 hours, 39 more people died of the virus in Pakistan, while the rate of positive cases was recorded at 6.6%.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre's latest data, 49,412 corona tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 3,262 came back positive.

According to the official portal, the positivity rate is 6.6%.

Read more: Pakistan receives Moderna, CanSino coronavirus vaccine consignments

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country has reached 23,087 and the total number of cases has reached 1,011,708.

In addition to this, 1,123 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 928,722 while the number of active cases is 59,899.

Pakistan gets Moderna, CanSino vaccine doses

A day earlier, a second batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and a consignment of the CanSino vaccine reached Pakistan. 

Three million doses of the Moderna vaccine reached Islamabad, health ministry officials confirmed. The country has received the vaccine doses under the COVAX programme. This is the fifth batch of vaccines to be obtained under COVAX.

Read more: Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate jumps to 7.51% as virus spread spirals out of control

So far, Pakistan has received four consignments of various coronavirus vaccines under the COVAX programme apart from this recent one. They include shipments of the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccine. COVAX has pledged free COVID-19 vaccines for 20% of Pakistan’s population. 

Another 200,000 vaccine doses of the CanSino vaccine, too, reached Pakistan, according to the spokesperson of the National Disaster Management Authority.

