Tuesday Jul 27 2021
Meghan Markle used to disregard advice from royals pre-Megxit

The mother of two wanted to live her life on her own terms, not following the royal traditions

Meghan Markle discarded any advice from the senior royals before her exit from the royal family.

The mother of two wanted to live her life on her own terms, not following the royal traditions. 

As a result, she struggled to define her role within the monarchy as she was too much of "a maverick."

According to royal commentators Tom Quinn and Emily Andrews, "The Royal Family were very pleased that they could present Meghan as an ardent feminist because it looked really good for the Royal Family.

Quinn added, "The thing is, this is someone who wanted to be a feminist on her own terms. She was a maverick, and it’s very difficult to be a maverick in the royal family."

Emily Andrews continued, "I think all those positive attributes that Meghan had meant that she was not willing to listen and she was not willing to learn. She wanted to do everything herself."

