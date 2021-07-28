 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber shares loved-up snaps with Justin in stunning black gown

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

Hailey Bieber shares loved-up snaps with Justin in stunning black gown

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber amazed fans with their smashing looks in black formal attire for the evening. 

On Monday, the supermodel looked gorgeous in black lace-velvet gown for a night out with hubby Justin, attending the Freedom Art Experience event in LA. 

Sharing a few cosy clicks with Justin to her Instagram, Hailey wrote: "last night."

Hailey Bieber shares loved-up snaps with Justin in stunning black gown

In the photos, the Peaches singer can be seen wearing a black suit and a bow tie. Meanwhile, his model wife Hailey opted for a black velvet dress featuring a semi-sheer and lace side. 

The fashionista stunned with her blonde locks styled in an amazing updo. the supermodel also wore diamond drop earrings and matching rings to complete her outfit.

Justin and Hailey can be seen in a romantic pose as she lovingly placed her hands on his chest. Meanwhile, the pair seemed caught in the moment in the second picture as they were seen gazing affectionately at one other and smiling with their eyes shut.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian wows in beige crop top amid split with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian wows in beige crop top amid split with Tristan Thompson
Ariana Grande joins fellow coaches in The Voice Campout promo

Ariana Grande joins fellow coaches in The Voice Campout promo
Mehdi Hassan's son Asif Mehdi hospitalised

Mehdi Hassan's son Asif Mehdi hospitalised

Paris Hilton expecting her first child: report

Paris Hilton expecting her first child: report
Prince William to 'come out as the worst' in Harry's bombshell memoir

Prince William to 'come out as the worst' in Harry's bombshell memoir

Meghan Markle 'horrified' after receiving no apology from The Firm

Meghan Markle 'horrified' after receiving no apology from The Firm
Meghan Markle used to disregard advice from royals pre-Megxit

Meghan Markle used to disregard advice from royals pre-Megxit

Shakira's kids not allowed to groove to her music: This is why

Shakira's kids not allowed to groove to her music: This is why
Bella Hadid shares rare picture with niece Khai

Bella Hadid shares rare picture with niece Khai

Queen Elizabeth spending first summer holiday without Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth spending first summer holiday without Prince Philip

Mahira Khan reacts to Talha Talib's video

Mahira Khan reacts to Talha Talib's video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explanation for new version of Finding Freedom criticised

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explanation for new version of Finding Freedom criticised

Latest

view all