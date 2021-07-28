Hailey Bieber shares loved-up snaps with Justin in stunning black gown

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber amazed fans with their smashing looks in black formal attire for the evening.



On Monday, the supermodel looked gorgeous in black lace-velvet gown for a night out with hubby Justin, attending the Freedom Art Experience event in LA.

Sharing a few cosy clicks with Justin to her Instagram, Hailey wrote: "last night."

In the photos, the Peaches singer can be seen wearing a black suit and a bow tie. Meanwhile, his model wife Hailey opted for a black velvet dress featuring a semi-sheer and lace side.

The fashionista stunned with her blonde locks styled in an amazing updo. the supermodel also wore diamond drop earrings and matching rings to complete her outfit.

Justin and Hailey can be seen in a romantic pose as she lovingly placed her hands on his chest. Meanwhile, the pair seemed caught in the moment in the second picture as they were seen gazing affectionately at one other and smiling with their eyes shut.

