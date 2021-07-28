Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count crosses 4,000 for first time in two months

Pakistan's coronavirus death rate in July surpassed the global death rate figures, according to officials from the health ministry. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Pakistan reports more than 4,000 coronavirus cases in a single day for first time since May 22.

Positivity rate goes up again. The current rate is 7.8%.

Death toll from COVID-19 in Pakistan in July was higher than the rest of the world, according to health ministry.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count crossed 4,000 for the first time in two months Wednesday morning after the National Command and Operation Centre reported 4,119 fresh infections.

The country last recorded more than 4,000 cases in a single day on May 22.

According to the NCOC's latest stats, 52,291 coronavirus tests were taken in the last 24 hours across the country. Of these, 4,119 came back positive.

Another 44 people, meanwhile, lost their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 23,133.



The positivity rate, too, went up again. The current rate is 7.8%

Read more: Pakistan's COVID-19 fatality rate surpasses global level in July

The total number of cases has reached 1,015,827. In addition to this, 7,020 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 935,742 while the number of active cases is 56,952.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Pakistan's coronavirus death rate in July surpassed the global death rate figures, according to officials from the health ministry.

The death rate in July was between 2.30% and 2.37% in Pakistan, according to data shared by the World Health Organisation. The worldwide death rate in July was between 2.15% to 2.17%.

Health experts says non-compliance with standard operating procedures and no vaccination can increase death rates.

Read more: Coronavirus positivity rate hits one-week high in Sindh