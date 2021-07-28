 
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
'In no way did I intend to pass racist comments,' Mahoor Shahzad says in apology

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021


Mahoor Shahzad before a badminton serve. — AFP
Pakistani badminton player and participant at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Mahoor issued an apology on her social media accounts on Wednesday after a video interview of hers circulating on Twitter sparked criticism.

In the video, Mahoor is seen saying that while she has received praise for her achievements, some fellow Pathan players are "envious" of her. 

The badminton player received criticism for ridiculing her fellow players and by extension, an entire ethnicity.

Following the interview, Mahoor published a statement on her Facebook and Twitter account apologising for her statement.

“I am writing this apology for my Pathan brothers. In no way [did] I intend to pass any racist comments,” wrote Mahoor.

She said that some Pakistani badminton players are running a negative campaign against her and she only referred to them in her video interview. 

Mahoor apologised for hurting the feelings of her "Pathan brothers and sisters" and added that it would have been impossible for her to compete at the international level "without the love and support of Punjabis, Sindhis, Balochis and Pathan brothers/sisters".

