Bob Odenkirk 'stable' after collapsing on set of 'Better Call Saul'

US actor Bob Odenkirk was in a stable condition in hospital Wednesday after collapsing on the set of popular television drama Better Call Saul, his representatives said.

Odenkirk was rushed to hospital due to "a heart-related incident" while filming in New Mexico on Tuesday, according to a statement released to US media.

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition... He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him," it added.

Odenkirk, 58, was filming the final season of the show in which he plays luckless protagonist Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer and conman who transitions to an eventually prominent defense attorney under the name Saul Goodman.

The show is a spin-off of critically acclaimed Breaking Bad, widely regarded as one of the greatest television series ever made.

In that show, Odenkirk plays the lawyer for schoolteacher turned drug dealer Walter White.

Entertainment publication TMZ said Odenkirk "went down" on set and was "immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance."

"The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery," the statement from his representatives said.

Odenkirk has received four Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for best actor for Better Caul Saul and has previously won two Emmys for writing on other productions.

The sixth season of Better Call Saul is expected to premiere early next year.

Social media was abuzz with concern for the actor, who has a huge cult following and has also appeared in dozens of films including the recently released action thriller Nobody.