Thursday Jul 29 2021
Video: Chris Hemsworth shows off his family focused ‘ultimate workout'

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth recently shared a rib tickling ‘ultimate workout’ disguised as a bonding moment alongside his daughter India.

The actor showed off the secret exercise that keeps him looking toned and fit,despite being on permanent daddy duties, via Instagram.

There the caption explained the “ultimate family workout” plan and it read, “My wife and I designed the ultimate family workout. All you need is a child, a skateboard, a horse and a Can Do attitude. Good luck”.

In the first clip, Hemsworth runs alongside his daughter as she jets across a bumpy rink on a board.

The second features her on a pony, running behind her mom who helps her run mini laps on a majestic brown and white steed.

Check it out below:



