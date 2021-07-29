Meghan, Harry to land in legal trouble if book claims turn out to be false

Palace aides could drag the couple to court, if they make inaccurate claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could land in trouble with the law in case of false claims made in the Duke's book.



The palace aides could drag the couple to court, if they make inaccurate claims against the royal family.

A royal insider told UK's Mail Online, “Harry and Meghan's former staff members are convinced that this book is being written to settle scores and will likely include a lot of detail about their time within the royal family.

“Based on the Oprah Winfrey interview, some of these ex-workers simply do not trust that a full and accurate picture will be presented.

“Conversations have already started about what steps they might be able to take to protect their own reputation and that of the monarchy post-publication.”

On the other hand, another source added that "legal remedies" could be available if the book “smears any individual staff members unfairly.