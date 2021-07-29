 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan, Harry to land in legal trouble if book claims turn out to be false

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

Palace aides could drag the couple to court, if they make inaccurate claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could land in trouble with the law in case of false claims made in the Duke's book.

The palace aides could drag the couple to court, if they make inaccurate claims against the royal family.

A royal insider told UK's Mail Online, “Harry and Meghan's former staff members are convinced that this book is being written to settle scores and will likely include a lot of detail about their time within the royal family.

“Based on the Oprah Winfrey interview, some of these ex-workers simply do not trust that a full and accurate picture will be presented.

“Conversations have already started about what steps they might be able to take to protect their own reputation and that of the monarchy post-publication.”

On the other hand, another source added that "legal remedies" could be available if the book “smears any individual staff members unfairly.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck live it up as they lounge in yacht in Italy

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck live it up as they lounge in yacht in Italy
Bella Hadid declared world's most beautiful woman by science

Bella Hadid declared world's most beautiful woman by science
Eminem to host radio show to honour Detroit hip hop

Eminem to host radio show to honour Detroit hip hop
Simon Cowell pulls the plug on The X Factor after 17 years

Simon Cowell pulls the plug on The X Factor after 17 years
'He failed English language at Eton,' Lady Colin slams Harry's upcoming memoir

'He failed English language at Eton,' Lady Colin slams Harry's upcoming memoir
Gigi Hadid, her mother gush over Dua Lipa as the singer shares sneak peak of new music video

Gigi Hadid, her mother gush over Dua Lipa as the singer shares sneak peak of new music video

Meghan Markle planned 'an enormous amount' to marry Prince Harry

Meghan Markle planned 'an enormous amount' to marry Prince Harry

'No current plans' for another 'X Factor' series: ITV

'No current plans' for another 'X Factor' series: ITV
Tory Lanez spotted near Megan Thee Stallion despite restraining order

Tory Lanez spotted near Megan Thee Stallion despite restraining order
Video: Chris Hemsworth shows off his family focused ‘ultimate workout'

Video: Chris Hemsworth shows off his family focused ‘ultimate workout'
Rihanna enjoys $1 pizza slice during 4am outing with cousins

Rihanna enjoys $1 pizza slice during 4am outing with cousins

Little Mix honoured with wax statues at Madame Tussauds

Little Mix honoured with wax statues at Madame Tussauds

Latest

view all