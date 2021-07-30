Justin Bieber shares special tribute to Olympic gymnast Simone Biles for her stance

Justin Bieber penned a message of support for the gold medal winner Olympic gymnast Simone Biles as he reflects on mental health struggles.

The Canadian singer has said he is ‘proud’ of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles after she spoke publicly about her mental health.



Simone Biles has pulled out of Thursday’s women’s all-around final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, citing mental health concerns.

Taking to social media to praise the move, Bieber revealed how he could relate to some of the backlash she was facing for deciding to prioritize her wellbeing.

The 27-year-old recalled how he was previously called ‘crazy’ for not finishing his 2017 world tour but stated it had been ‘the best thing I could have done for my mental health’.

In his heartfelt message, Justin wrote: ‘nobody will ever understand the pressures you face! I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw. It’s as simple as what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul.’

Justin Bieber continued: ‘Sometimes our no’s are more powerful than our yes’s. When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it’s important we take a step back to evaluate why. People thought I was crazy for not finishing the purpose tour but it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health!!’