 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber shares special tribute to Olympic gymnast Simone Biles for her stance

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Justin Bieber shares special tribute to Olympic gymnast Simone Biles for her stance

Justin Bieber penned a message of support for the gold medal winner Olympic gymnast Simone Biles as he reflects on mental health struggles.

The Canadian singer has said he is ‘proud’ of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles after she spoke publicly about her mental health.

Simone Biles has pulled out of Thursday’s women’s all-around final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, citing mental health concerns.

Taking to social media to praise the move, Bieber revealed how he could relate to some of the backlash she was facing for deciding to prioritize her wellbeing.

The 27-year-old recalled how he was previously called ‘crazy’ for not finishing his 2017 world tour but stated it had been ‘the best thing I could have done for my mental health’.

In his heartfelt message, Justin wrote: ‘nobody will ever understand the pressures you face! I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw. It’s as simple as what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul.’

Justin Bieber continued: ‘Sometimes our no’s are more powerful than our yes’s. When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it’s important we take a step back to evaluate why. People thought I was crazy for not finishing the purpose tour but it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health!!’

More From Entertainment:

Britons defend Queen, react with fury at anti-monarchy billboards around UK

Britons defend Queen, react with fury at anti-monarchy billboards around UK
Queen, William, Kate, Harry and Meghan mocked by newly released cartoon 'The Prince'

Queen, William, Kate, Harry and Meghan mocked by newly released cartoon 'The Prince'
Prince Harry may return to UK for work

Prince Harry may return to UK for work
Harvey Weinstein bid to dismiss two sex charges fails

Harvey Weinstein bid to dismiss two sex charges fails
Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez teases someone by flaunting his fit physique in shirtless pic

Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez teases someone by flaunting his fit physique in shirtless pic
Scarlett Johansson files lawsuit against Disney over Black Widow's streaming release

Scarlett Johansson files lawsuit against Disney over Black Widow's streaming release
Prince William ‘filled with regret’ over broken bond with Prince Harry

Prince William ‘filled with regret’ over broken bond with Prince Harry
Royals demand Prince Harry be ‘disowned’ by Queen Elizabeth

Royals demand Prince Harry be ‘disowned’ by Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middleton ‘felt abandoned’ when Prince William’s aristocratic pals attacked her mom

Kate Middleton ‘felt abandoned’ when Prince William’s aristocratic pals attacked her mom
Prince Harry ‘fuming’ over public criticism: ‘So much pressure’

Prince Harry ‘fuming’ over public criticism: ‘So much pressure’
Prince William, Harry remain silent on Princess Diana's 40th wedding anniversary

Prince William, Harry remain silent on Princess Diana's 40th wedding anniversary

Meghan Markle ‘making the decisions’ with Prince Harry ‘playing catch up’

Meghan Markle ‘making the decisions’ with Prince Harry ‘playing catch up’

Latest

view all