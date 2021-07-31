10-year-old Indian boy hangs himself in bid to re-enact Bhagat Singh's execution

Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

Indian police on Saturday said a 10-year-old boy had accidentally hanged himself as he attempted to re-enact freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's execution, The Print reported.



The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun city, as the boy was preparing for a play, and according to police, the family cremated the body soon on Thursday without informing the authorities.

Shivam, 10, was rehearsing for the play along with other children, where he "tied a noose around his neck, however, the stool on which he was standing slipped, causing him to hang", the locals reported.



When the 10-year-old hanged himself, children started screaming for help. Locals in the area reached the site and brought him down, but he was already dead by then.

"A team led by the SHO of Kunwargaon Police Station was sent to the village on Friday but the family members refused to give any information as to how the boy had died," SSP Badaun Sankalp Sharma said.

The police officer added authorities were investigating the matter.