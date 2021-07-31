 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Jul 31 2021
By
Web Desk

10-year-old Indian boy hangs himself in bid to re-enact Bhagat Singh's execution

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Geo.tv/Illustration/Files
Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

Indian police on Saturday said a 10-year-old boy had accidentally hanged himself as he attempted to re-enact freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's execution, The Print reported.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun city, as the boy was preparing for a play, and according to police, the family cremated the body soon on Thursday without informing the authorities.

Shivam, 10, was rehearsing for the play along with other children, where he "tied a noose around his neck, however, the stool on which he was standing slipped, causing him to hang", the locals reported.

When the 10-year-old hanged himself, children started screaming for help. Locals in the area reached the site and brought him down, but he was already dead by then.

"A team led by the SHO of Kunwargaon Police Station was sent to the village on Friday but the family members refused to give any information as to how the boy had died," SSP Badaun Sankalp Sharma said.

The police officer added authorities were investigating the matter.

More From World:

13-year-old Indian boy 'hangs himself' after getting scolded for losing money in online game

13-year-old Indian boy 'hangs himself' after getting scolded for losing money in online game
Pak vs WI: Muhammad Rizwan makes world record by scoring most T20 runs in a year

Pak vs WI: Muhammad Rizwan makes world record by scoring most T20 runs in a year
Four days on, Turkey continues to battle forest fires

Four days on, Turkey continues to battle forest fires
Joe Biden decides to appoint Pakistan-origin Khizr Khan as religious freedom commission chief

Joe Biden decides to appoint Pakistan-origin Khizr Khan as religious freedom commission chief
Saudi Arabian judoka faces Israeli opponent at Tokyo Olympics

Saudi Arabian judoka faces Israeli opponent at Tokyo Olympics
Turkish military not to get involved in Afghanistan's combat mission

Turkish military not to get involved in Afghanistan's combat mission
Indian woman allegedly raped by taxi driver on her way home from work

Indian woman allegedly raped by taxi driver on her way home from work
Pak-US relations 'normal' despite no call between Biden, PM Imran Khan: US diplomat

Pak-US relations 'normal' despite no call between Biden, PM Imran Khan: US diplomat
Saudi Arabia allows fully-vaccinated tourists to visit the kingdom

Saudi Arabia allows fully-vaccinated tourists to visit the kingdom
Coronavirus Delta variant as contagious as chickenpox: CDC internal report

Coronavirus Delta variant as contagious as chickenpox: CDC internal report
Biden asks every US govt worker to get Covid jabs or wear masks

Biden asks every US govt worker to get Covid jabs or wear masks
Four billion coronavirus jabs administered globally

Four billion coronavirus jabs administered globally

Latest

view all