Azam Khan discharged from hospital after condition improves

Azam Khan has been discharged from the hospital after his condition improved.

He got hit on his head during a practice session as he was given a chance to play in the second T20I.

Middle-order batsman Azam Khan reached the stadium and enjoyed watching the second Twenty20 match between Pakistan and West Indies after his condition improved and he was discharged from the hospital.

The 22-year-old batsman met fellow players in the dressing room.

Azam Khan had sustained a head injury during a practice session. Soon afterwards, the team's doctor, Riaz Ahmed, had rushed him to the hospital for necessary tests.

Announcing his return from the hospital on the microblogging website Twitter, the Pakistan Cricket Board welcomed him back in the dressing room.

At the time he was hit, Azam Khan, the son of Pakistan's legendary cricketer Moin Khan, was wearing a helmet and he did not lose consciousness.

The neurosurgeon examined him and recommended putting him under observation for 24 hours. After the necessary healthcare procedure, the doctors appeared satisfied with his condition and discharged him from the hospital.



Now, the team management will reassess Azam Khan's fitness on Monday. If he is found fit to play again, the management will give him a go-ahead to play the 4th and final T20I on August 3.

Pakistan's first clash against the hosts West Indies in Barbados was washed out as only nine overs could be thrown. Given the rainy season, all the upcoming matches of the series will be played in Guyana.

Keeping in view the conditions in the Caribbean, the team management made some changes in the batting order and bowling plan. The strategy paid off as the green shirts pulled off edging out the hosts with a seven-run win in the second T20 International of the four-match series at the National Stadium in Guyana on Saturday.

The Babar Azam-led team will head to the third match of the series today [Sunday], also at Providence, with a 1-0 lead.

The two teams will also clash in the two-match Test series, starting August 12 and 20.