Billie Eilish admits she has a ‘terrible’ relationship with her body

Billie Eilish spoke about being “confident” in who she is but still struggling with her body image

American singer Billie Eilish has opened up about her body image issues and how she has to force herself to disassociate with them while performing.

During her recent interview with The Guardian, the singer, 19, spoke about being “confident” in who she is but still struggling with her perception on her body.

"I'm very confident in who I am, and I'm very happy with my life… I'm obviously not happy with my body. But who is?” said Eilish.

"When I'm on stage, I have to disassociate from the ideas I have of my body. Especially because I wear clothes that are bigger and easier to move in without showing everything – they can be really unflattering,” she went on to say.

"In pictures, they look like I don't even know what. I just completely separate the two. Because I have such a terrible relationship with my body, like you would not believe, so I just have to disassociate,” she added.