entertainment
Sunday Aug 01 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Jennifer Aniston knows who I am!’: Tyler Cameron lets out his inner fanboy

Tyler Cameron pulled back the curtains on a run-in he had with Jennifer Aniston
Reality TV star Tyler Cameron is elated about having Hollywood A-lister Jenifer Aniston on his friends list!

During a chat with E! News’ Daily Pop, the Bachelor Nation star pulled back the curtains on a run-in he had with the Friends alum at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.

"She's like, 'Hey, how are you?' "I was like, 'Are you talking to me? I'm good, how are you?' And I'm like, Jennifer Aniston knows who I am. I can just quit now,” he shared.

"I went back to the table and told me mom, 'Jennifer Aniston knows who I am! She just said hi to me!'" he went on to share.

He also gushed over his girlfriend Camila Kendra, saying: "She is the most beautiful girl in the world. We make each other very happy and we have a good time. It's pretty simple as that." 

