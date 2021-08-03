 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham and David support Brooklyn's lovebird Nicola Peltz

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Victoria Beckham and David support Brooklyns lovebird Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham and David have shown support for their son Brooklyn's sweetheart Nicola Peltz by wearing Lola James branded caps.

Nicola Peltz, who is set to make her directorial debut with her upcoming film Lola James, showed off her slim physique in a simple black form-fitting tank top while wearing the cap in her selfie.

Victoria Beckham and David support Brooklyns lovebird Nicola Peltz

David, 46, and Victoria Beckham, 47, have shown their support for their future daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, 26, as they shared snaps of themselves wearing branded caps to Instagram.

On Sunday evening, the legendary footballer and his fashion designer wife took to social media where they uploaded sizzling shots of themselves in the hats.

David Beckham opted to go shirtless for his photograph, showing off his numerous tattoos in the steamy snap, which he captioned: 'Lola James coming soon @nicolaannepeltz.'

Victoria showed off her slim physique in a simple black form-fitting tank top while wearing the cap in her selfie. The singer-turned-designer gushed alongside: 'So excited!!! Kisses @nicolaannepeltz.'

More From Entertainment:

Amazon to launch ´Lord of the Rings´ series in September 2022

Amazon to launch ´Lord of the Rings´ series in September 2022
Meghan Markle's star-studded 40th birthday bash to be graced by Oprah and other celebs

Meghan Markle's star-studded 40th birthday bash to be graced by Oprah and other celebs
Lady Gaga wows in Kate Middleton's style during her latest outing in NYC

Lady Gaga wows in Kate Middleton's style during her latest outing in NYC
Jennifer Aniston and Friends co-stars reunite for a special cause

Jennifer Aniston and Friends co-stars reunite for a special cause
Kim Kardashian teases Kanye West in style as she shares her new beach snaps

Kim Kardashian teases Kanye West in style as she shares her new beach snaps
Billie Eilish explains her difficulty with body image

Billie Eilish explains her difficulty with body image
Billie Eilish looks set to top album charts with Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish looks set to top album charts with Happier Than Ever
Prince Harry’s ‘running commentary’ for memoir put on blast

Prince Harry’s ‘running commentary’ for memoir put on blast
Kate Middleton working to ‘pacify’ Meghan Markle drama after Lilibet’s death

Kate Middleton working to ‘pacify’ Meghan Markle drama after Lilibet’s death
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘utterly nervous’ over Prince George’s future

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘utterly nervous’ over Prince George’s future
Kate Middleton, Prince William risk losing precious moments with Prince George, Charlotte

Kate Middleton, Prince William risk losing precious moments with Prince George, Charlotte
Reese Witherspoon announces the sale of ‘Hello Sunshine’ media company

Reese Witherspoon announces the sale of ‘Hello Sunshine’ media company

Latest

view all