Who is eligible for the Moderna vaccine in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has issued new guidelines on the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.



According to the NCOC, the Moderna vaccine can now be given to the general public and students over 16 years old. The NCOC says the Moderna vaccine can also be given to pregnant women.

The process of vaccination against COVID-19 is underway across the country, in which more than 30 million people have been vaccinated so far.

Who should receive the Moderna vaccine

The Moderna vaccine will be administered to all eligible individuals who are 18 years of age and above, including pregnant and lactating women.

Students aged 16 years and above, whose universities mandate evidence of mRNA vaccine administration, are also eligible.

Who should not receive the Moderna vaccine

NCOC has placed certain conditions that need to be met before you can get the Moderna vaccine. The following scenarios mean you should not be getting the vaccine:

If you have had a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) or an immediate allergic reaction, even if it was not severe: to any ingredient in an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (such as polyethylene glycol) or after getting the first dose of the vaccine, you should not get a second dose of either of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccine is not recommended for persons younger than 18 years of age pending the results of further studies.

In general, persons with an immediate non-anaphylactic allergic reaction to the first dose should not receive additional doses, unless recommended after review by a health professional with specialist expertise.

Those who have experienced a mild episode of COVID-19 in the recent past can receive the vaccine once the isolation period is completed.

Those with severe COVID-19 can receive the vaccine once they become clinically stable.

You can read NCOC's new guidelines in detail below.

Pregnant women will be given Moderna vaccine: Dr Noshin Hamid

Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Noshin Hamid, meanwhile, says pregnant women will be administered the Moderna vaccine.

Speaking on Geo News programme Geo Pakistan, she said that you can get vaccinated if you take just your CNIC to a vaccination centre. She said a database of all vaccinators is being created.



Read more: Pakistanis not registering for COVID-19 vaccine is the biggest problem, says health official

Dr Hamid said that a vaccination procedure is also being prepared for those who do not have an identity card and the issue of vaccine certificates is also being resolved.

The second dose of Sinophram and Sinovac vaccines will take six weeks, while the second dose of AstraZeneca will take three months, she said.

The parliamentary secretary on health said that more than 70% of the cases in Pakistan are of the Delta variant.