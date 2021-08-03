 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson defends Jack Brooksbank's controversial yacht photos going viral

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

'He's a great father, a fabulous husband, and he's never at front of house,' said Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, came forth defending son-in-law Jack Brooksbank after his photos partying from a yacht went viral.

The father of one was seen in the images obtained by Daily Mail Jack  boating and swimming in the Mediterranean with three female friends.

According to reports, Jack spent Friday night drinking rosé and taking in the sights on the Italian coast ahead of the Unicef Summer Gala, which he attended as a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila, a sponsor of the ball.

"Jack, who was on the front page, is a man of such integrity," Sarah said, per a video published by the Mail. "He's just one of my most favourite people. I call him James Bond actually."

"He's just a superhero in my book, and he's a great father, a fabulous husband, and he's never at front of house, he always likes to be at the back."

Fergie lashed out at people stirring up a storm by reading too much into his Capri photos. "So for them to make this story is completely fabricated, he works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was on doing his job, and so I think it's really important that we clarify that for Jack's sake," Sarah added.

More From Entertainment:

North West, Penelope Disick sell outdoor lemonade, jewelry over the weekend

North West, Penelope Disick sell outdoor lemonade, jewelry over the weekend
Rebel Wilson recreates Britney Spears' '(You Drive Me) Crazy' music video

Rebel Wilson recreates Britney Spears' '(You Drive Me) Crazy' music video
Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee official emblem unveiled

Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee official emblem unveiled
Funeral service for rapper Biz Markie held in New York

Funeral service for rapper Biz Markie held in New York
Jenna Dewan reveals Channing Tatum wasn't around during birth of daughter Everly

Jenna Dewan reveals Channing Tatum wasn't around during birth of daughter Everly
Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney sought therapy after bullying scandal

Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney sought therapy after bullying scandal

Tan France welcomes baby boy Ismail through surrogacy

Tan France welcomes baby boy Ismail through surrogacy

Amazon's pricey 'Lord of the Rings' TV series to launch September 2022

Amazon's pricey 'Lord of the Rings' TV series to launch September 2022
Mara Wilson looks back at ‘Matilda’ fame as iconic film clocks in 25 years

Mara Wilson looks back at ‘Matilda’ fame as iconic film clocks in 25 years
DaBaby apologizes for his homophobic and sexist remarks after facing backlash

DaBaby apologizes for his homophobic and sexist remarks after facing backlash
'Lord of the Rings' series to be ready for global release in September 2022

'Lord of the Rings' series to be ready for global release in September 2022
The Weeknd admits he gave up drugs and alcohol so he can start a family

The Weeknd admits he gave up drugs and alcohol so he can start a family

Latest

view all