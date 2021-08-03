Sarah Ferguson defends Jack Brooksbank's controversial yacht photos going viral

'He's a great father, a fabulous husband, and he's never at front of house,' said Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, came forth defending son-in-law Jack Brooksbank after his photos partying from a yacht went viral.



The father of one was seen in the images obtained by Daily Mail Jack boating and swimming in the Mediterranean with three female friends.

According to reports, Jack spent Friday night drinking rosé and taking in the sights on the Italian coast ahead of the Unicef Summer Gala, which he attended as a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila, a sponsor of the ball.

"Jack, who was on the front page, is a man of such integrity," Sarah said, per a video published by the Mail. "He's just one of my most favourite people. I call him James Bond actually."

"He's just a superhero in my book, and he's a great father, a fabulous husband, and he's never at front of house, he always likes to be at the back."

Fergie lashed out at people stirring up a storm by reading too much into his Capri photos. "So for them to make this story is completely fabricated, he works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was on doing his job, and so I think it's really important that we clarify that for Jack's sake," Sarah added.