 
Can't connect right now! retry
health
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

China gifts two million doses of coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

China gifts two million doses of coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan

  • Two million doses of coronavirus vaccine reach Pakistan.
  • They are a gift from China.
  • Pakistan has vaccinated more than 30 million people so far.

ISLAMABAD: Another two million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have reached Islamabad from Beijing, Geo News reported Tuesday.

The vaccines have been donated by China.

According to sources in the government, a special flight of the national carrier PK6853 arrived at 12:15 pm today carrying a stock of COVID-19 vaccines from China.

Pakistan's vaccination drive has started to gain momentum as more than 30 million people have been vaccinated so far.

Read more: Who is eligible for the Moderna vaccine in Pakistan?

As the fourth wave of COVID-19 worsens, Pakistan achieved the 1 million daily doses’ mark, with Islamabad becoming the first city to get 50% of its eligible population vaccinated with at least one dose, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar confirmed on Twitter Monday.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Pakistan is at the 17th position of doses administered among the nations vaccinating their citizens.

You can get detailed about how far Pakistan's vaccination drive has come here.

More From Health:

Shahzad Akbar 'forgives' Nazir Chohan for 'putting family's lives at risk'

Shahzad Akbar 'forgives' Nazir Chohan for 'putting family's lives at risk'
Former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah tests positive for coronavirus

Former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah tests positive for coronavirus
Pakistan achieves 1m daily vaccination doses' mark for first time

Pakistan achieves 1m daily vaccination doses' mark for first time
KP prohibits domestic employment of children under 14

KP prohibits domestic employment of children under 14
Four girls go missing in Lahore's Hanjarwal area

Four girls go missing in Lahore's Hanjarwal area
Who is eligible for the Moderna vaccine in Pakistan?

Who is eligible for the Moderna vaccine in Pakistan?
Punjab govt imposes lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad

Punjab govt imposes lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad

Alleged abduction of Afghan envoy's daughter: Kabul security team meets IG Islamabad

Alleged abduction of Afghan envoy's daughter: Kabul security team meets IG Islamabad
67 more perish in Pakistan amid devastating coronavirus surge

67 more perish in Pakistan amid devastating coronavirus surge
PML-N not to blame for 2018 election defeat: Abbasi refutes Shehbaz's claim

PML-N not to blame for 2018 election defeat: Abbasi refutes Shehbaz's claim

Latest

view all