China gifts two million doses of coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan

Two million doses of coronavirus vaccine reach Pakistan.

They are a gift from China.

Pakistan has vaccinated more than 30 million people so far.

ISLAMABAD: Another two million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have reached Islamabad from Beijing, Geo News reported Tuesday.

The vaccines have been donated by China.

According to sources in the government, a special flight of the national carrier PK6853 arrived at 12:15 pm today carrying a stock of COVID-19 vaccines from China.



Pakistan's vaccination drive has started to gain momentum as more than 30 million people have been vaccinated so far.

As the fourth wave of COVID-19 worsens, Pakistan achieved the 1 million daily doses’ mark, with Islamabad becoming the first city to get 50% of its eligible population vaccinated with at least one dose, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar confirmed on Twitter Monday.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Pakistan is at the 17th position of doses administered among the nations vaccinating their citizens.

