pakistan
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
IHC dismisses bail plea of suspect in delivery boy's gang rape case

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

IHC dismisses the gang-rape suspects bail plea. File photo
  • The suspect was arrested outside the court after dismissal of his bail plea.
  • 22-year-old food delivery boy was allegedly 'gang raped' by two  students studying at private university in Islamabad.
  • The accused students were reportedly expelled from the varsity following the incident.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of the prime suspect in the alleged gang-rape case of a food delivery boy at a private university in Islamabad.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri was hearing the bail plea of the suspect, Ibrahim Khan. Following the dismissal of the plea, Khan was immediately arrested outside the IHC.

The alleged gang-rape

A 22-year-old food delivery boy was allegedly gang-raped at a private university's campus in June 2021.

As reported by Geo News, a professor at the varsity, Dr Mushtaq, had written a letter to the university's rector, demanding a probe into the matter.

“The culprits involved in the incident should be penalised instead of covering up the crime,” wrote Mushtaq in the letter.

Later, the university's discipline committee expelled two students, Ibrahim Khan and Mehmood Ashraf, on the basis of suspicion.  

