IHC dismisses bail plea of suspect in delivery boy's gang rape case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of the prime suspect in the alleged gang-rape case of a food delivery boy at a private university in Islamabad.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri was hearing the bail plea of the suspect, Ibrahim Khan. Following the dismissal of the plea, Khan was immediately arrested outside the IHC.



A 22-year-old food delivery boy was allegedly gang-raped at a private university's campus in June 2021.

As reported by Geo News, a professor at the varsity, Dr Mushtaq, had written a letter to the university's rector, demanding a probe into the matter.



“The culprits involved in the incident should be penalised instead of covering up the crime,” wrote Mushtaq in the letter.

Later, the university's discipline committee expelled two students, Ibrahim Khan and Mehmood Ashraf, on the basis of suspicion.