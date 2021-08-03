 
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
At least 348 die, 1,189 brutally tortured by Indian police in last three years

Image for representation.
  • Human rights commission data suggests 136 people were tortured to death by Indian police in 2018.
  • 542 detained persons underwent police torture in 2018, and 236 in 2020.
  • Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai confirms statistics. 

Despite strict laws and guidelines by the National Human Rights Commission, at least 348 individuals succumbed to custodial torture by Indian police during the last three years, stated a news report published  by News 18 on Tuesday.

The publication said that the Lokh Sabha was informed that another 1,189 people were brutally tortured during their detention by the state police.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, citing data by the NHRC, said a total of 136 people were tortured to death by the police in 2018, 122 in 2019, and 100 in 2020.

In addition, a total of 542 detained persons underwent police torture in 2018, 411 in 2019, and 236 in 2020. 

