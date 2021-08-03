 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Ten-year-old boy sets record by passing matric exams with A grade

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Photo credit: Indian media.
Photo credit: Indian media.

  • Rashtram Aditya Shri Krishna from Lucknow, India, passed the matric exam by securing 79% marks.
  • He has set up a record for himself for being the second-youngest student to do so.
  • The UP Board rules say a student needs to be at least 14 years of age to appear in Class 10 board exams but some children are given exceptions due to high intellectual abilities.

A 10-year-old boy from Lucknow, India, has surprised everyone by passing the matriculation exams with an A grade, setting up a record for himself for being the second-youngest student to do so.

Rashtram Aditya Shri Krishna passed the matric examination by securing 83 marks in English, 82 marks in Hindi, 76 marks in Science, 64 marks in Mathematics and 84 marks in Social Sciences. His cumulative percentage was 79, for which an A grade was awarded to him.

"He is an exceptionally bright student and is an inspiration for many of his peers and even senior students," said district inspector of schools Mukesh Kumar Singh.

According to Indian media reports, not only the parents but the school principals are also very happy with Aditya's extraordinary achievement.

Considering his extraordinary abilities, the UP Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), in 2019, had given him special permission after which he was enrolled in Class 9 at the MD Shukla Inter College in Lucknow.

It may be recalled that for the second time, UPSEB has allowed a comparatively younger child to appear for Class 10 board examinations.

Earlier, child prodigy Sushma Verma had enrolled in Class 9 at the tender age of five. She became the country's youngest person to pass the matric exams in 2007. 

The  UP Board rules say a student needs to be at least 14 years of age to appear in Class 10 board exams but these children have been exceptions.

More From World:

Afghan govt, Taliban far from reaching peace agreement, says Zalmay Khalilzad

Afghan govt, Taliban far from reaching peace agreement, says Zalmay Khalilzad
Arizona man killed by bees while rescuing a child

Arizona man killed by bees while rescuing a child
At least 348 die, 1,189 brutally tortured by Indian police in last three years

At least 348 die, 1,189 brutally tortured by Indian police in last three years
WATCH: Orangutan puts on sunglasses after they fall into her enclosure

WATCH: Orangutan puts on sunglasses after they fall into her enclosure
Powerful explosion, gunfire hit Kabul near 'Green Zone'

Powerful explosion, gunfire hit Kabul near 'Green Zone'
US set to return looted 17,000 ancient artifacts to Iraq

US set to return looted 17,000 ancient artifacts to Iraq
Pentagon on lockdown after shooting at nearby subway station

Pentagon on lockdown after shooting at nearby subway station
9-year-old Dalit girl gang-raped, killed, and forcibly cremated in New Delhi

9-year-old Dalit girl gang-raped, killed, and forcibly cremated in New Delhi
UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, other countries

UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, other countries
Narendra Modi under pressure to 'reset' Kashmir, anti-Muslim policies

Narendra Modi under pressure to 'reset' Kashmir, anti-Muslim policies
Court finalises divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda

Court finalises divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda
Turkey announces mandatory 10-day quarantine on arrival for Pakistani travellers

Turkey announces mandatory 10-day quarantine on arrival for Pakistani travellers

Latest

view all