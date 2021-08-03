Ten-year-old boy sets record by passing matric exams with A grade

Photo credit: Indian media.

Rashtram Aditya Shri Krishna from Lucknow, India, passed the matric exam by securing 79% marks.

He has set up a record for himself for being the second-youngest student to do so.

The UP Board rules say a student needs to be at least 14 years of age to appear in Class 10 board exams but some children are given exceptions due to high intellectual abilities.

A 10-year-old boy from Lucknow, India, has surprised everyone by passing the matriculation exams with an A grade, setting up a record for himself for being the second-youngest student to do so.

Rashtram Aditya Shri Krishna passed the matric examination by securing 83 marks in English, 82 marks in Hindi, 76 marks in Science, 64 marks in Mathematics and 84 marks in Social Sciences. His cumulative percentage was 79, for which an A grade was awarded to him.

"He is an exceptionally bright student and is an inspiration for many of his peers and even senior students," said district inspector of schools Mukesh Kumar Singh.

According to Indian media reports, not only the parents but the school principals are also very happy with Aditya's extraordinary achievement.

Considering his extraordinary abilities, the UP Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), in 2019, had given him special permission after which he was enrolled in Class 9 at the MD Shukla Inter College in Lucknow.

It may be recalled that for the second time, UPSEB has allowed a comparatively younger child to appear for Class 10 board examinations.

Earlier, child prodigy Sushma Verma had enrolled in Class 9 at the tender age of five. She became the country's youngest person to pass the matric exams in 2007.

