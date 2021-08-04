 
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
By
AFP

Kabul attack leaves four dead, 20 wounded: official

KABUL: At least four people were killed and 20 others wounded on Tuesday in a coordinated attack in the Afghan capital that targeted the country's defence minister and some lawmakers, security officials said.

'"There were four martyrs and 20 wounded" in the attack, a security official told AFP after a wave of explosions and gunfire rocked Kabul in what the country's defence minister said was an assault targeting him.

Another security official confirmed the toll and medical charity Emergency said four people killed in the attack had been brought to its facility in Kabul.

