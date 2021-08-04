Coronavirus numbers continue to climb fast in Pakistan

Basanti, 71, reacts as she receives a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan June 9, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan continues to report rapid increase in coronavirus numbers.

NCOC records 4,722 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours.

There are now a total of 78,595 active cases in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 4,722 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours as the country continues to battle the rapid increase in active cases amid the fourth wave of the pandemic.



There are now a total of 78,595 active cases in Pakistan.

At least 46 deaths were reported during the previous 24-hour period, according to the National Command and Operation Center, which serves as the nerve centre of the government’s anti-pandemic strategy.

NCOC reported that after 57,398 tests were taken, COVID-19 was detected in 4,722 people, while it placed the positivity rate at 8.22%.



The nationwide death toll from coronavirus now stands 23,575 after 46 people lost their lives to the disease, while the number of recovered patients stands at 945,829 and the total cases of the country are 1,047,999, NCOC's stats showed.

Read what you can and cannot do under the current lockdown in Sindh

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total number of cases in Sindh has reached 389,699, 145,862 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 359,321 in Punjab, 88,676 in Islamabad, 30,749 in Balochistan, 25,301 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 8,391 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sindh is currently under a lockdown till August 8, while the Punjab and AJK governments, too, have imposed a partial lockdown. Punjab's lockdown covers Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad.