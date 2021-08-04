FDA to give final approval to Pfizer by early September

 
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
  • Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be approved by early September, reports New York Times. 
  • Moderna next in line for FDA approval. 
  • Only 58% of American population vaccinated - final approvals to potentially boost vaccine-hesitant Americans’ confidence. 

WASHINGTON: The US drug regulator is expected to fully approve the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by early September, reported New York Times on Tuesday.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has set the unofficial deadline of September 6th or “sooner” to give the coronavirus vaccine the green light, New York Times reported citing sources familiar with the plan.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is currently being administered via emergency use authorisation granted in December.

The FDA stated that approving the Pfizer vaccine is the agency’s top priorities and it is estimated that the final review will be finished soon.

The final approval has the potential to boost vaccine-hesitant Americans’ confidence to get the shot and help control the spread of the ultra-contagious Delta variant.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, on August 2, the US reported an average of 84,389 new cases daily – the highest number since winter.

Currently, 192 million Americans (58 percent) have received at least one dose of the three vaccines available in the United States.

Pfizer is the most popular vaccine in the US, it is followed by the two-dose mRNA shot from Moderna. Moderna is also seeking approval from the FDA which is expected to come after Pfizer’s.

The least popular shot is the Jonson & Johnson’s one which is yet to get full approval from the FDA. 

