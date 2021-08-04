Telegram introduces new animations feature for the messaging app

Telegram gives its users a new feature. Photo: Reuters

Every update will add new animations on the application.

The updates include new looks for various features in the app.

New feature can be downloaded by both Android and iPhone users.

Telegram has notified its users about a new feature on the app through a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Taking to the microblogging website, Telegram announced that new animations will be added to the messaging app each time the users update it. Also, the latest updates will include new looks for different features of the application.

"Every Telegram update adds snappy new animations to the app – the latest additions include a new look for the passcode lock, messages that smoothly fly into the chat on Android, and profile pictures on iOS that follow the messages as you scroll in group chats,” read the post.

