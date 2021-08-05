Rihanna is officially a billionaire now

American pop star Rihanna has joined the exclusive club of affluent people as she is officially a billionaire.



The 33-year-old singer has become the richest woman musician in the world as her net worth has soared to an estimated $1.7 billion. This wealth which she has accrued is not coming from her music as she has not released any new album during the past five years, according to Forbes magazine.

The music icon, who was named Robyn Fenty at her birth, got this phenomenal fortune of an estimated $1.4 billion from her 50% stake in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line in 2017, Forbes said on Wednesday. The French company LVMH possess the other half of the shares.

Wealthiest Rihanna receives her other share of money from the Savage x Fenty lingerie company. Part of her income comes from her singing and acting career, the magazine said.

The singer's beauty company is unique for its broad range of 50 skin tones, including dark shades for women of colour. The factor got her a win as a leader thanks to inclusivity in the industry.

Rihanna follows Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer, Forbes said.