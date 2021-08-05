Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate goes over 9% for first time in nearly three months

Residents line up to receive a vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a drive-through vaccination facility in Karachi, Pakistan July 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to 9.06% Thursday morning, marking the first time in nearly three months that the country has recorded a positivity rate over 9%.

The country last recorded a coronavirus positivity rate of 9.12% on May 10.

The National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) latest data showed a rapid increase in the number of daily cases and deaths and active cases as Pakistan continues its fight against a deadly fourth wave of the virus.

The NCOC reported 5,661 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours after 62,462 tests were taken.



Another 60 people died of the COVID-19, pushing the national death tally to 23,635. The number of active cases are 77,409.



The number of recovered patients stands at 952,616 and the total cases of the country are 1,053,660, NCOC's stats showed.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total number of cases in Sindh has reached 392,433, 146,485 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 360,494 in Punjab, 89,117 in Islamabad, 30,880 in Balochistan, 25,778 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 8,473 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sindh is currently under a lockdown till August 8, while the Punjab and AJK governments, too, have imposed a partial lockdown. Punjab's lockdown covers Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad.