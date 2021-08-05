Sania Mirza depicts worries of being a young kid's mom in an Instagram post

Screengrab from Sania Mirza's Instagram video.

Sania seems troubled by the discontentment of her son Izhaan over some toys.

Video shows Sania pretending to be perturbed with two toys in her hands.

Izhaan sitting in the background is the cutest thing about this video.

Indian professional tennis player Sania Mirza portrayed the worries of mothers having young kids in an Instagram reel she shared on Thursday.

The tennis star acted troubled by the discontentment of her son Izhaan over toys, no matter how many of them he gets.

The video shows Sania pretending to be perturbed as she lip-syncs on an old Bollywood song, with two superhero toys in her hands. Sania gives each of the superheroes an annoyed look, jokingly smashes them on her head, and then throws them on the ground.

Meanwhile, Izhaan sitting in her background with absolutely no idea of what his mummy was doing is the cutest thing about this video.



“How many superheroes will be enough for my Izzy?” asks Sania in the post’s caption.



