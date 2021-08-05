PIA will not serve mineral water on domestic flights

 
Thursday Aug 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will not serve mineral water bottles to passengers on domestic flights, it emerged Thursday.

According to a notification issued by PIA's Manager Flight Services, half-litre bottles of mineral water will not be provided to passengers on domestic flights of the national flag-bearer.

The notification said that the crew will provide water in glasses to passengers on demand.

The flight crew will provide the implementation report of the new directive through the log book, as per the notification. 

