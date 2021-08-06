 
Friday Aug 06 2021
Kanye West, Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre delight fans with clip of new song ‘Glory'

Kanye West, Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg have shared a clip of a new collaborative song called ‘Glory’ in an advertisement for headphones.

The commercial follows a similar video, which was dropped last month, and featured an excerpt of another new song from rapper Kanye West, ‘No Child Left Behind’.

The video features the athlete Sha’Carri Richardson. Although only West and Dre are tagged in the video on company's social media posts, a press release reveals the track also features Snoop Dogg.

Kanye West is reported to be releasing his long-awaited album ‘DONDA’ on Friday (August 6). The rapper will hold a second listening party for the record at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight. On Thursday, he launched a livestream on Apple Music from his room at the stadium.

