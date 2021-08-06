 
Friday Aug 06 2021
BTS reveals the inspiration behind the ‘Permission to Dance’ challenge

Friday Aug 06, 2021

BTS’s Jungkook and RM recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the inspiration behind their Permission to Dance YouTube challenge.

Both singers got candid about it all during their interview with People magazine.

Jungkook was the first to chime in with his two cents and was quote saying, “We knew that this song will uplift everyone the minute we heard it. We want to tell everyone that they don't need to ask anyone for permission to dance. Just show your moves!"

Later on into the chat, RM also jumped in and explained, “Since this is a song that we wanted to enjoy with everyone, the performance is easier to dance along to.”

“Our choreographies reflect our message, so each has its own charm and fun aspects. Choreographies that are easier to emulate do enable us to have bigger fun since you have all these people dancing with you.”

