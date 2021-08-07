Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's rendition of 'I Get a Kick Out of You' winning hearts: Video

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga mesmerised fans with their rendition of 'I Get a Kick Out of You' as they collaborated for the last time at his 95th birthday concert.



The two music icons shared the official video for their cover of the Cole Porter classic on Friday afternoon.

The video, which is full of emotions, sees the pair upbeat and jovial. Gaga can be seen shedding some tears and Bennett produces some smiles while playfully singing to each other.

The Rain on Me hitmaker and the jazz star has lit up Radio City Music Hall with a pair of sold-out shows to wrap up their time together as partners in music.



Gaga and Bennett's amazing four-minute-long music video comes on the heels of their final performance of their joint-show One Last Time, to commemorate Bennet's 95th birthday and last string of public performances ever.