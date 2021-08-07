 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Ryan Reynolds gushes over 'talented, multi-hyphenate' wife Blake Lively

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Ryan Reynolds reflected on his nine-year marriage with Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds reflected on his nine-year marriage with Blake Lively

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is opening up about why he loves being married to superstar wife Blake Lively.

During a chat with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle, the Deadpool star reflected on his nine-year marriage with the Gossip Girl actor.

“A lot of times, I write on a lot of my movies. It’s been a survival mechanism for me for a long time. Sometimes I’m credited, sometimes I’m not. There are a lot of A++ writing that I’ve done that was actually Blake,” said Reynolds.

“Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard and [say], ‘What about this?’ And I’d be like, ‘That’s incredible.’”

He went on to say that more often than not, he would get the credit for his wife’s work. “I will say that a lot of times, ‘She wrote that. Blake wrote that, not me. That was her.’ And it’s like, they still later on repeat the story as I wrote it.”

“She’s a really talented, multi-hyphenate kind of person in this, you know, weird burgoo of an entertainment industry that we work in and, and she’s helped me so much in Deadpool [and] all kinds of movies that have been big successes,” he went on to say. 

More From Entertainment:

Jake Gyllenhaal baffles fans after admitting he doesn't believe in bathing regularly

Jake Gyllenhaal baffles fans after admitting he doesn't believe in bathing regularly
Royal expert reveals new things about Prince Harry's memoir

Royal expert reveals new things about Prince Harry's memoir
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on way to rebuild and repair their relationship

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on way to rebuild and repair their relationship
Billie Eilish continues winning streak as her Happier Than Ever tops UK albums chart

Billie Eilish continues winning streak as her Happier Than Ever tops UK albums chart
Game of Thrones' The Mountain shows off his power ahead of fight with British rival Eddie Hall

Game of Thrones' The Mountain shows off his power ahead of fight with British rival Eddie Hall
Victoria Beckham shares naturally beautiful selfie, looks unrecognizable in off-duty style

Victoria Beckham shares naturally beautiful selfie, looks unrecognizable in off-duty style
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fulfil Princess Diana's desire by moving to US?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fulfil Princess Diana's desire by moving to US?
Names of famous people who have acted on Meghan Markle's plea revealed

Names of famous people who have acted on Meghan Markle's plea revealed

Rihanna sizzles in black outfit as she appears with pals in NYC after becoming billionaire

Rihanna sizzles in black outfit as she appears with pals in NYC after becoming billionaire
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's rendition of 'I Get a Kick Out of You' winning hearts: Video

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's rendition of 'I Get a Kick Out of You' winning hearts: Video
Jamie Spears rejects Britney Spears’ call for Jamie Spears’ ‘immediate dismissal’

Jamie Spears rejects Britney Spears’ call for Jamie Spears’ ‘immediate dismissal’
Dr. Dre’s homeless daughter has been ‘reaching out to dad for help’

Dr. Dre’s homeless daughter has been ‘reaching out to dad for help’

Latest

view all