Ryan Reynolds gushes over 'talented, multi-hyphenate' wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds reflected on his nine-year marriage with Blake Lively

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is opening up about why he loves being married to superstar wife Blake Lively.

During a chat with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle, the Deadpool star reflected on his nine-year marriage with the Gossip Girl actor.

“A lot of times, I write on a lot of my movies. It’s been a survival mechanism for me for a long time. Sometimes I’m credited, sometimes I’m not. There are a lot of A++ writing that I’ve done that was actually Blake,” said Reynolds.

“Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard and [say], ‘What about this?’ And I’d be like, ‘That’s incredible.’”

He went on to say that more often than not, he would get the credit for his wife’s work. “I will say that a lot of times, ‘She wrote that. Blake wrote that, not me. That was her.’ And it’s like, they still later on repeat the story as I wrote it.”

“She’s a really talented, multi-hyphenate kind of person in this, you know, weird burgoo of an entertainment industry that we work in and, and she’s helped me so much in Deadpool [and] all kinds of movies that have been big successes,” he went on to say.

