 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Aug 07 2021
By
Sohail Imran

Pak vs NZ: PCB to ask NCOC permission to allow spectators in stadiums

By
Sohail Imran

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Lahores Gaddafi Stadium. File photo
Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. File photo

  • PCB launches efforts to bring spectators to stadiums during New Zealand series.
  • Wants only vaccinated people with certificates to be allowed to enter stadiums.
  • New Zealand cricket team is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on September 11.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started preparations to approach the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to get permission to bring a limited number of spectators to the stadiums during the New Zealand series.

Sources said the cricket board is working on a proposal and will present its case to the apex COVID-19 body later this month.

The board will ask to allow only vaccinated people at the Rawalpindi and Lahore cricket stadiums, where New Zealand will be hosted.

Related items

The PCB is expected to propose permission to fill 50% of the capacity of stadiums to those with vaccination certificates.

The NCOC has reimposed restrictions amid the fourth COVID-19 wave in the country which has gripped the country, with an over 8% positivity ratio during the last few days.

Earlier, the Pakistan Super League had to be suspended in March when several players and support staff members tested positive. The tournament was later rescheduled in Abu Dhabi.

New Zealand series schedule

11 Sep – Arrival in Islamabad

12-14 Sep – Room isolation

15-16 Sep – Training/practice/intra-squad match

17 Sep – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

19 Sep – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

21 Sep – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

25 Sep – 1st T20I, Lahore

26 Sep – 2nd T20I, Lahore

29 Sep – 3rd T20I, Lahore

1 Oct – 4th T20I, Lahore

3 Oct – 5th T20I, Lahore

More From Sports:

KPL 2021: AJK president thanks Gibbs for withstanding Indian pressure

KPL 2021: AJK president thanks Gibbs for withstanding Indian pressure
KPL 2021: RawalaKot Hawks defeat Mirpur Royals by 43 runs in opener

KPL 2021: RawalaKot Hawks defeat Mirpur Royals by 43 runs in opener
Azhar Ali wishes for victorious start in ICC Test Championship

Azhar Ali wishes for victorious start in ICC Test Championship
Arshad Nadeem in high spirits to earn medal for Pakistan at Olympics

Arshad Nadeem in high spirits to earn medal for Pakistan at Olympics
KPL 2021: Rawalakot Hawks set 195-run target for Mirpur Royals

KPL 2021: Rawalakot Hawks set 195-run target for Mirpur Royals
Messi quitting Camp Nou leaves FC Barcelona fans in disbelief

Messi quitting Camp Nou leaves FC Barcelona fans in disbelief
India threatened me through ECB against joining KPL 2021, Monty Panesar says

India threatened me through ECB against joining KPL 2021, Monty Panesar says
We let Lionel Messi go to save the club: Barcelona president

We let Lionel Messi go to save the club: Barcelona president
WATCH: Pitch for KPL 2021 'READY'

WATCH: Pitch for KPL 2021 'READY'
Asad Umar wants more women to participate in sports

Asad Umar wants more women to participate in sports
English cricketer Monty Panesar aspires meeting PM Imran Khan

English cricketer Monty Panesar aspires meeting PM Imran Khan
KPL 2021: Organisers set up bio-secure bubble for players, staff members

KPL 2021: Organisers set up bio-secure bubble for players, staff members

Latest

view all