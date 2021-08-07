Pak vs NZ: PCB to ask NCOC permission to allow spectators in stadiums

Saturday Aug 07, 2021
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started preparations to approach the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to get permission to bring a limited number of spectators to the stadiums during the New Zealand series.
Sources said the cricket board is working on a proposal and will present its case to the apex COVID-19 body later this month.
The board will ask to allow only vaccinated people at the Rawalpindi and Lahore cricket stadiums, where New Zealand will be hosted.
The PCB is expected to propose permission to fill 50% of the capacity of stadiums to those with vaccination certificates.
The NCOC has reimposed restrictions amid the fourth COVID-19 wave in the country which has gripped the country, with an over 8% positivity ratio during the last few days.
Earlier, the Pakistan Super League had to be suspended in March when several players and support staff members tested positive. The tournament was later rescheduled in Abu Dhabi.
11 Sep – Arrival in Islamabad
12-14 Sep – Room isolation
15-16 Sep – Training/practice/intra-squad match
17 Sep – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi
19 Sep – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi
21 Sep – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi
25 Sep – 1st T20I, Lahore
26 Sep – 2nd T20I, Lahore
29 Sep – 3rd T20I, Lahore
1 Oct – 4th T20I, Lahore
3 Oct – 5th T20I, Lahore