Pak vs NZ: PCB to ask NCOC permission to allow spectators in stadiums

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. File photo

PCB launches efforts to bring spectators to stadiums during New Zealand series.

Wants only vaccinated people with certificates to be allowed to enter stadiums.

New Zealand cricket team is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on September 11.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started preparations to approach the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to get permission to bring a limited number of spectators to the stadiums during the New Zealand series.



Sources said the cricket board is working on a proposal and will present its case to the apex COVID-19 body later this month.

The board will ask to allow only vaccinated people at the Rawalpindi and Lahore cricket stadiums, where New Zealand will be hosted.

The PCB is expected to propose permission to fill 50% of the capacity of stadiums to those with vaccination certificates.



The NCOC has reimposed restrictions amid the fourth COVID-19 wave in the country which has gripped the country, with an over 8% positivity ratio during the last few days.

Earlier, the Pakistan Super League had to be suspended in March when several players and support staff members tested positive. The tournament was later rescheduled in Abu Dhabi.

New Zealand series schedule

11 Sep – Arrival in Islamabad

12-14 Sep – Room isolation

15-16 Sep – Training/practice/intra-squad match

17 Sep – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

19 Sep – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

21 Sep – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

25 Sep – 1st T20I, Lahore

26 Sep – 2nd T20I, Lahore

29 Sep – 3rd T20I, Lahore

1 Oct – 4th T20I, Lahore

3 Oct – 5th T20I, Lahore