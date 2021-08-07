 
Saturday Aug 07 2021
Alan Cumming defends royal family parody, ‘The Prince’ amidst mounting criticism

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Actor Alan Cumming has come forth to defend the new HBO Max animated series, The Prince, which parodies the British royal family.

The show has ruffled quite a few feathers for supposedly painting a brutal picture of the royals.

However, Cumming, who voices the character of Prince George’s butler, Owen, said the show isn’t as mean as people are making it out to be.

"It's quite tender, actually. My character with George, it's a really lovely relationship. It's not as mean as people think,” he told The Telegraph.

He went on to say there is always a “knee-jerk reaction” whenever the royal family is involved and went on to urge all critics of the show to actually give it a watch.

The show had gotten under fire as royal fans and critics expressed their displeasure over the show targeting real children of the household. 

