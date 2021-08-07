FIA takes journalists Amir Mir, Imran Shafqat into custody: sources

Journalists Amir Mir (L) and Imran Shafqat (R). File photo

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has taken journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat into custody, Geo News reported Saturday, citing sources.

Mir was picked up by the FIA's cybercrime cell earlier today when he left his home for office. Sources said that the FIA personnel took the journalist and his car.

Mir runs a web channel nowadays.

It is not yet clear on what charges Mir and Shafqat have been arrested for by the cybercrime wing.

Bilawal condemns

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has strongly condemned the arrest of journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat and demanded their release.

“Imran Khan continues the victimization of political opponents and media critics to hide his incompetence and failures,” the PPP leader said in a statement on Twitter.