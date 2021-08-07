WhatsApp update brings new emojis

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters/File

WhatsApp has submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the Android version up to 2.21.16.10, WABetainfo reported Saturday.



The instant messaging app has added new emojis in the update, which Apple earlier released when it rolled out the iOS 14.5 update.

Finally, now Android users can also send and receive the same new emojis.

The new emojis. — WABetainfo

"These emojis are available today. Be sure to install this update to see them. Note that the recipient won’t see these new emojis if they aren’t on the latest beta update," the platform said.





