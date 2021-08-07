 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Saturday Aug 07 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp update brings new emojis

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters/File
A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters/File

WhatsApp has submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the Android version up to 2.21.16.10, WABetainfo reported Saturday.

The instant messaging app has added new emojis in the update, which Apple earlier released when it rolled out the iOS 14.5 update.

Finally, now Android users can also send and receive the same new emojis.

The new emojis. — WABetainfo
The new emojis. — WABetainfo

"These emojis are available today. Be sure to install this update to see them. Note that the recipient won’t see these new emojis if they aren’t on the latest beta update," the platform said.

Related items


More From Sci-Tech:

IHC asks PTA to review TikTok ban

IHC asks PTA to review TikTok ban
Apple's new bid against child abuse sparks old debate on govt surveillance

Apple's new bid against child abuse sparks old debate on govt surveillance

Astronomers discover potentially habitable planet

Astronomers discover potentially habitable planet

Apple ramps up effort to stem child sexual abuse

Apple ramps up effort to stem child sexual abuse
WhatsApp rolls out 'View Once' photos, videos

WhatsApp rolls out 'View Once' photos, videos
PUBG announces $6 million prize pool for global championship

PUBG announces $6 million prize pool for global championship
Twitter partners with Reuters and AP to quash misinformation

Twitter partners with Reuters and AP to quash misinformation
Scientists discover fossil of largest land mammal to ever inhabit the Earth

Scientists discover fossil of largest land mammal to ever inhabit the Earth
Google research highlights digital revolution overtaking Pakistan

Google research highlights digital revolution overtaking Pakistan
Online startup Hello Divorce raises $2 million so US couples can part ways quickly, more affordably

Online startup Hello Divorce raises $2 million so US couples can part ways quickly, more affordably
Russia's Nauka science module docks with ISS

Russia's Nauka science module docks with ISS
'Metaverse': the next internet revolution?

'Metaverse': the next internet revolution?

Latest

view all