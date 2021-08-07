Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem for 'unreal' effort at Tokyo Olympics

Saturday Aug 07, 2021
The entire nation on Saturday had nothing but praise for Arshad Nadeem, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics' javelin throw final, for his tremendous sportsman spirit, despite having entered without access to facilities at par with those available to other athletes.
Nadeem missed out on a podium finish but won the nation over with the spirit and determination he displayed throughout the contest.
Neeraj Chopra won the men's javelin with a best throw of 87.58 metres, claiming a historic first Olympic gold in athletics for India.
The Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch won silver with a best attempt of 86.67 metres and Vitezslav Vesely claimed the bronze with 85.44.
Taking to Twitter, the whole nation appreciated Nadeem for his 'unreal' efforts.
PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said it is not about winning or losing; it is about getting out there and putting up a fight.