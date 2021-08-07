 
sports
Saturday Aug 07 2021
Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem for 'unreal' effort at Tokyo Olympics

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Pakistan´s Arshad Nadeem competes in the men´s javelin throw final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021. — AFP

The entire nation on Saturday had nothing but praise for Arshad Nadeem, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics' javelin throw final, for his tremendous sportsman spirit, despite having entered without access to facilities at par with those available to other athletes.

Nadeem missed out on a podium finish but won the nation over with the spirit and determination he displayed throughout the contest.

Neeraj Chopra won the men's javelin with a best throw of 87.58 metres, claiming a historic first Olympic gold in athletics for India.

The Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch won silver with a best attempt of 86.67 metres and Vitezslav Vesely claimed the bronze with 85.44.

Taking to Twitter, the whole nation appreciated Nadeem for his 'unreal' efforts.

'Not about winning or losing'

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said it is not about winning or losing; it is about getting out there and putting up a fight.

'UNREAL effort'

'Incredible effort'

'You make the whole nation proud'

'Full marks to Arshad'

'You are our hero'

'Thank you for giving us hope'

'Won the nation's hearts'

Determination to motivate and inspire millions

'They did wonders on their own'

'Love and respect'

'Exceptional effort'

'You've done a great job'


