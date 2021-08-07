Megan Thee Stallion shares struggles while balancing a career and college

Hollywood rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion recently weighed in on the struggles she faced when trying to balance both a career as well as a full course load in college.

The singer got candid over it all during her interview with People magazine.



There she was quoted saying, “School has kept me grounded. I might have an amazing night but knowing I have to finish a paper, project or my homework to graduate, keeps my head on straight.”

For those unversed, the WAP singer is a health administration graduate from Texas Southern University.

Despite doubts and pitfalls along the way, Megan has always been devoted to her education and even while she was topping charts, the rapper snubbed all naysayers whenever one attempted to question her ambitions.

Shortly after she graduated, the star shared a short but punchy tweet that stopped all doubters in their tracks. It read, ““They swore I wasn’t gone get that degree (laughing emoji).”

