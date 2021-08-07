 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Megan Thee Stallion shares struggles while balancing a career and college

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion shares struggles while balancing a career and college
Megan Thee Stallion shares struggles while balancing a career and college

Hollywood rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion recently weighed in on the struggles she faced when trying to balance both a career as well as a full course load in college.

The singer got candid over it all during her interview with People magazine.

There she was quoted saying, “School has kept me grounded. I might have an amazing night but knowing I have to finish a paper, project or my homework to graduate, keeps my head on straight.”

For those unversed, the WAP singer is a health administration graduate from Texas Southern University.

Despite doubts and pitfalls along the way, Megan has always been devoted to her education and even while she was topping charts, the rapper snubbed all naysayers whenever one attempted to question her ambitions.

Shortly after she graduated, the star shared a short but punchy tweet that stopped all doubters in their tracks. It read, ““They swore I wasn’t gone get that degree (laughing emoji).”

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Lauren Price, the boxer interviewed by Prince William on her birthday, books her place in Olympic final

Lauren Price, the boxer interviewed by Prince William on her birthday, books her place in Olympic final

Expert who wrote Meghan Markle is rude about royal family says nobody justifies Duchess' behavior

Expert who wrote Meghan Markle is rude about royal family says nobody justifies Duchess' behavior

'It's a wrap on Supergirl': Melissa Benoist thanks fans and cast

'It's a wrap on Supergirl': Melissa Benoist thanks fans and cast

Kate Middleton says she's honoured to be part of photography exhibition at Imperial War Museums

Kate Middleton says she's honoured to be part of photography exhibition at Imperial War Museums
The Weeknd drops Disco style track titled ‘Take My Breath’

The Weeknd drops Disco style track titled ‘Take My Breath’
Kate Middleton shares a sweet photo of Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton shares a sweet photo of Princess Charlotte
Kanye West providing Donda attendees covid-19 vaccines

Kanye West providing Donda attendees covid-19 vaccines
Kim Kardashian matches Balenciaga outfits with Kanye West,kids for Donda event

Kim Kardashian matches Balenciaga outfits with Kanye West,kids for Donda event
Paris Hilton hosts screening for celebrity friends ahead of new TV show

Paris Hilton hosts screening for celebrity friends ahead of new TV show
Royal family issues warning to 'unpredictable' Harry, Meghan: 'Extremely damaging'

Royal family issues warning to 'unpredictable' Harry, Meghan: 'Extremely damaging'
Shocking reunion with Eugenie can steer Meghan, Harry back into royal family

Shocking reunion with Eugenie can steer Meghan, Harry back into royal family

Reconciliation with William not on the cards as Harry focused on 'survival'

Reconciliation with William not on the cards as Harry focused on 'survival'

Latest

view all